Fall 1998

The pair first met in college at Georgia Southern University when she was a freshman and he was a senior. One night, they both were at a local bar called Dingus Magee’s in Statesboro, Georgia. In between his sets, Luke noticed the former pharmaceutical sales representative right away and they immediately started talking.

“It took me eight seconds to figure it out and it took her about eight years to figure it out,” he revealed to The Boot in February 2013. “I had to drink a lot before I could go talk to her, but I did. Somehow I managed to ease over there and somewhat be charming. It was one of those situations for me, it was like, ‘Who is that and how do I go talk to her? And, yep, I’m going to marry that girl.’”

After that first meeting, the couple started dating and were together for more than a year.

”It was love at first sight with Caroline — those blue eyes of hers,” Luke told Good Housekeeping in December 2013. “I knew that, no matter what, I was going to make my way over to her.”