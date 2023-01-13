When Hannah gets engaged to Colin (Kevin McKidd), she enlists Tom to be her maid of honor. Throughout the pre-wedding festivities, which take place in Scotland, Tom realizes that he is in love with Hannah and must figure out how to stop the marriage.
Credit: Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock
‘Made of Honor’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan and More
Oh, Monica! Oh, Bill! 2008’s Made of Honor proved to fans that your best friend can be your soulmate — even if the friendship happened by drunk luck.
The romantic comedy, starring Patrick Dempsey and MichelleMonaghan, is a cult classic among its viewers. In the film, eternal bachelor Tom (Dempsey) drunkenly lands in Hannah’s (Monaghan) college dorm bed while dressed up as Bill Clinton and a friendship blossoms.
When Hannah gets engaged to Colin (Kevin McKidd), she enlists Tom to be her maid of honor. Throughout the pre-wedding festivities, which take place in Scotland, Tom realizes that he is in love with Hannah and must figure out how to stop the marriage.
Back in September 2008, Monaghan recalled her great chemistry with the Grey’s Anatomy alum from the moment they first met.
“I hadn’t done a fully-fledged romantic comedy [up until that point] so that was something on my list of things I wanted to do and Patrick seemed like the natural choice,” the Nanny actress told Female First at the time. “I had been a fan of Grey’s Anatomy for a long time and when I sat down to meet with Patrick for the first time — and with [director] Paul Weiland — he was just so charming.”
She recalled Dempsey being “so down to earth and easy going and self deprecating.” After the duo auditioned and “improvised” together, it became clear that they would “have a good time,” which Monaghan said they “really did.”
The Echoes star also opened up about what it was like filming at Blenheim Palace in England as well as multiple Scotland landmarks.
“That was insane, we shot in the most beautiful castles, which were great, because we worked six-day weeks and so we didn’t have a lot of time to sight see,” Monaghan told the outlet. “We shot in so many beautiful historical places, so we kind of killed two birds with one stone. We also shot in Woodstock, [England], which is the cutest town both Patrick and I had ever seen. We loved it there. Oh my gosh, it was amazing, it looked like a movie set.”
She added: “Scotland was probably one of the most romantic places I had ever been, it was so pretty there.”
More than a decade after the film came out, Monaghan reunited with two of her movie bridesmaids Busy Philipps and Whitney Cummings on Busy Tonight. The trio reminisced about the shenanigans that took place across the pond.
“When we were shooting the movie, we were your best friends but we never got to be near you in the movie,” Cummings, who played Stephanie, said during the April 2019 reunion.
Philipps, who portrayed Melissa, confessed that despite the lack of joint scenes there was a “lot of drinking involved” on location.
“Did you notice that it didn’t actually get dark until 2 a.m.? That was an issue,” Monaghan added. “We just continued to drink scotch until the sun went down … and the sun never went down.”
Scroll down to see what the Made of Honor cast has been doing since 2008:
Dempsey portrayed Tom, who unbeknownst to himself is in love with his best friend, Hannah. The Maine native has since starred in Valentine’s Day, Flypaper, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Bridget Jones’s Baby and Disenchanted. He played Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy from 2005 to 2015 and later reprised the role for a few season 17 episodes, which aired in 2021. Dempsey has also been seen on SurrealEstate as Tom Quincy and Devils as Dominic Morgan. The actor’s work as a producer includes Flypaper, Hurley and Ways & Means.
The Can’t Buy Me Love actor was married to director Rocky Parker from 1987 to 1994. He wed Jillian Fink in 1999. The couple share three kids: daughter Talula, born in 2002, and twin sons Darby and Sullivan, born in 2007.
The Iowa native played Hannah, who is in love with her best friend Tom but engaged to Colin. Monaghan later starred in Blindsided, Playing It Cool, The Best of Me, Patriots Day, Sleepless, The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, Saint Judy, Every Breath You Take and Blood. Her TV credits include portraying Maggie Hart on True Detective, Sarah Lane on The Path, Eva Geller on Messiah and Gina/Leni on Echoes. Monaghan made her producer debut in 2008 with Trucker, which she followed up by producing 17 episodes of The Path.
The Pixels actress has been married to graphic designer Peter White since 2005. The couple share two children: daughter Willow, born in 2008, and son Tommy, born in 2013.
McKidd portrayed Hannah’s fiancé, Colin, who is from Scotland. The U.K. native has since appeared in Comes a Bright Day, Home Sweet Hell and Tulip Fever. He’s voiced characters in Brave, Toy Story That Time Forgot, and on Star Wars: Rebels. McKidd is best known for his role as Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy, which he’s been playing since 2008. He has portrayed the same character on a handful of Station 19 episodes from 2020 to 2022. The Scottish actor has also found success behind the camera, directing more than 30 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.
The North Square alum was married to Jane Parker from 1999 to 2017. The exes share two children, son Joseph born in 2000, and daughter Iona, born in 2002. McKidd wed for a second time in 2018, exchanging vows with Arielle Goldrath. The pair filed for divorce in December 2022. The actor shares son Aiden and daughter Nava, born in 2018 and 2019, respectively with his estranged spouse.
Credit: All Access/Shutterstock/ Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chris Messina
Messina played one of Tom’s pals, and basketball buddies named Dennis. The New York native then starred on Damages, The Newsroom, The Mindy Project, Sharp Objects, The Sinner and Gaslit. His movie credits include Julie & Julia, Argo, Cake, Blame, Love Is Love Is Love, The Secrets We Keep, Call Jane and Dreamin’ Wild. Messina made his producer debut in 2012 with both 28 Hotel Rooms and Fairhaven. Two years later, he directed his first film, Alex of Venice.
The Ira & Abby actor was married to Rosemarie DeWitt from 1995 to 2006. Messina moved on with producer Jennifer Todd. The couple share two children: Milo and Giovanni, born in 2008 and 2009, respectively.
The Illinois native portrayed bridesmaid Melissa, who tries to sleep with Tom while they’re in Scotland. Philipps then starred on Cougar Town, Vice Principals, The Thrilling Adventure Hour: Livestream and Girls5Eva. She also appeared in Made in Cleveland, FML and I Feel Pretty. In 2018, Philipps released her memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little. One year later, her E! talk show, Busy Tonight, came to an end after seven months. She launched her podcast, “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best,” in 2020.
The Dawson’s Creek alum announced during a May 2022 episode of her podcast that she and husband Marc Silverstein had been separated since February 2021. The estranged couple share two children: Birdie and Cricket, born in 2008 and 2013, respectively.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock/Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages
Whitney Cummings
Cummings portrayed bridesmaid Stephanie. Her film credits include The Wedding Ringer, The Opening Act, Studio 666 and Good Mourning. The Washington, D.C., native is best known for writing, producing and starring on Whitney from 2011 to 2013. During that time, Cummings also created CBS’ 2 Broke Girls. She has also written and headlined multiple comedy shows, including The Female Brain and Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?
In 2017, Cummings penned her first book, I’m Fine … And Other Lies. Two years later, she launched her “Good for You” podcast.
Credit: Stan Seymour/Shutterstock/AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Emily Nelson
Nelson played one of Hannah’s bridesmaids, Hilary. She went on to star in Shadow of Fear, Sugar and The Openers. The actress appeared as a guest star on episodes of The Mentalist, Bones, Melissa & Joey and Shameless. She portrayed Hannah Reynolds on Code Black and had a recurring role as Margaret on True Detective. Her producer credits include Sugar and More Information Please. She has been seen in plays such as Cooking With Elvis, Home Free! and The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds.
The Bloody Shame director also works as an acting coach and teacher. Some of her facility credits include AMDA | College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts, Interlochen Center for the Arts and the Young Storytellers Foundation.
Credit: Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock/MichaelDesmond/Hulu/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock
Kathleen Quinlan
The actress portrayed Hannah’s mother, Joan. Quinlan went on to have a recurring role on Prison Break, Chicago Fire, Blue and Runaways. She also appeared in The River Why, Life’s an Itch, Elizabeth Blue, Saving My Bab, The Stairs and Walking With Herb. The California native is the writer, director and acts in the upcoming short The Fixer-Upper, which as of 2023 hasn’t received a release date.
Quinlan has been married to actor Bruce Abbott since 1994. The Apollo 13 actress shares one child, son Tyler, with her husband.
Credit: Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock
Sydney Pollack
Pollack played Tom’s father, Thomas Sr., in the rom-com. Made of Honor marked the star’s last acting credit as he died in May 2008 at age 73. A rep for the family confirmed at the time that he passed away following a battle with cancer.
The Indiana native was best known for starring in Eyes Wide Shut and Husbands and Wives. He was even more successful as a director and producer. His hits include Tootsie, Michael Clayton and Out of Africa, which earned him an Oscar in directing and took home the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1986. He left behind wife Claire Griswold, who died in 2011. The couple shared three children: Rebecca, Rachel and Steven.