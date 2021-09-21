Everything Mariah Carey Has Said About the Unfairly Maligned Glitter

It Was Still a ‘Debacle’

Asked in October 2019 to name some of the biggest moments in her career, Carey mentioned her 1997 album, Butterfly — and Glitter. “I would say the Butterfly album obviously is a huge turning point; thus, the name and the whole thing,” she told Variety. “And then fast forward, after the debacle that was Glitter, which everybody can read about in the book, because it’s a real moment we’re getting into. And by the way, #JusticeForGlitter with my fans. I hope you include that if we talk about it, because the album went to No. 1 this year. That was a huge achievement for the Lambs, who, by the way, named themselves. I did not name my fans, and I think it’s insulting that other people have named their fans. But whatever, we love everybody.”