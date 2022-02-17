Mariska Hargitay: Working With Christopher Meloni Again Felt ‘Like Home’

Like Coming Home

Meloni may have spent a decade away from the Law & Order franchise, but he was able to pick up exactly where he left off with his former costar. “[It was like] zero time had passed,” Hargitay told Entertainment Tonight in February 2022 about their onscreen reunion. “[We] didn’t miss a step and it just felt so good. It felt like home.”

Meloni echoed those sentiments, explaining that “because there’s history, there’s an effortlessness” to their partnership. “I think we get to play notes that only she and I can play together, you know? Whatever comes out of the duet is very unique. And so, that is refreshing and gives life to both of us.”