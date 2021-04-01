Sparks Flew Instantly

During auditions, Meloni thought, “Who’s the chick with all the energy?” he shared in 2009’s The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion book. “I just knew that Mariska was going to be The One. I was in the middle of telling her this story, this joke. So we got up on the stage and I’m like, ‘Hold on just a second, I’m going to finish telling this story.’ Not being disrespectful, but this is important too. This may change my life, but the story is that funny. And I think that put us at ease, and unconsciously there was a connection you could see: That she was now my partner.”