I now pronounce you … Married at First Sight. In the latest issue of Us Weekly, the season 10 cast of the Lifetime hit was exclusively revealed.

The new cast includes “Miss Ready Right Now” Katie Conrad and husband Derek Sherman, a.k.a “Mr. Never Been in Love” Jessica Studer, a.k.a “The Keeper” and “The Mama’s Boy” Austin Hurd; “Miss Beauty and Brains” Taylor Dunklin and “Mr. Never Plus One” Brandon Reid; “Miss Optimistic” Mindy Shiben and “The Fitness Fanatic” Zach Justice and last but not least “Miss Ambition” Meka Jones and “Mr. First to Get Married?” Michael Watson.

This season, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, pastor and marriage counselor Calvin Roberson and relationship expert Dr. Viviana Coles will work with the couples to see if they’re truly a perfect match.

After marrying on the premiere, the couples will spend their wedding night together in a hotel before leaving on a honeymoon adventure. Upon returning home, the newlyweds will kick off married life, living together for eight weeks. They will then decide if they want to continue being married or get a divorce.

