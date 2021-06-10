The newlyweds are back! After the most-watched season ever, Married at First Sight will return with season 13 — and a three-hour premiere.

This season, ten singles in Houston, Texas, head to the altar, hopeful that the experts have paired them with their perfect match. If they haven’t, they won’t figure it out until after they say, “I do.”

Season 13 features the first Asian-American couple, and viewers will get to watch them celebrate their marriage with a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony. Plus, as they say, everything is bigger in Texas — and that includes the drama as “one husband gets caught in a situation that no one saw coming,” the press release teases.

Each week will feature two-hour episodes, following the couple’s journeys from their wedding day and night to their romantic honeymoon to living in the real world together. As always, after several weeks, each pair will have to decide if they want to stay together and make their marriage work or file for a divorce.

The Matchmaking Special debuts on Lifetime on Wednesday, July 7, at 8 p.m. The following week on Wednesday, July 14, the Kickoff Special offers an exclusive look at the season and a chat with insider experts.

Season 13 officially premieres on Lifetime on Wednesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through the gallery below to get to know each newlywed pair.