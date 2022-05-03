On Getting Back Together With Rachael

James thought that he had seen the last of Kirkconnell after their fight in April 2021, but when he was in Atlanta for an event later that month, he got a notification that she was sharing her location with him. When James reached out, he learned that she had just unblocked him and didn’t know he was in town or wasn’t trying to contact him. While Kirkconnell shut down the idea of reconnecting at first, James “pleaded, coaxed and convinced” her to meet up in a parking garage.

“We talked for four hours in that car about all of the issues that had kept us apart—her mistakes, my mistakes, insecurities, family drama, public perception, and everything else under the sun,” he wrote. “I decided to be better going forward. She had done self-work that I hadn’t reciprocated. I promised her that I was all in. It was the best decision I could have made.”