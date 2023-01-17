1923’s Michelle Randolph Is 'Bachelor’ Alum Cassie's Sister: What to Know

Reality TV fans met Cassie on Colton Underwood’s season of the ABC show, which aired in 2019. After a rocky road (and infamous fence jump), Cassie and the former football player continued to date after the show and the then-couple began spending time with Michelle and Gregg Sulkin, who were first linked in 2017.
“Gregg’s an awesome dude, one of the best human beings I have a man crush on Gregg,” Underwood told Us in 2019 about The Runaways star.
Cassie joked at the time: “Are you leaving me for Gregg?”
“I found out the same way that everyone else did,” Cassie revealed on the “Off the Vine” podcast in 2022. “I was actually in Mexico on vacation with friends. … But yeah, I found out, I think, through Snapchat on GMA. It was horrible. It was just, like, a shocking kind of feeling. ”
Michelle, meanwhile, was a source of support for Cassie amid the drama and her sister returned the favor when the actress landed her role on the Yellowstone spinoff.
“So excited that I just had to make my own post about it! Yellowstone fans, GET READY! Ah! So beyond proud of you @michellerandolph,” she gushed in September 2022. “Even though it means I’ve lost you to Montana for 7+ months. This sister of mine has worked harder than anyone I know to make her dreams a reality, and I love more than anything watching them come true. You inspire me little sister! Every time I think about it I get goosebumps💕 I love you!!!”
Fans meet Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford — Jack Dutton’s (Darren Mann) fiancée — when 1923 premiered in December 2022.
“It’s so pure and innocent and hopeful — and passionate too,” Michelle exclusively told Us Weekly about Elizabeth and Jack’s love story. “And they’re very unapologetically in love with each other. Which is really sweet because, I think, watching two people so in love you can’t help but be happy for them.”
During the December 2022 interview, she added that the cast — which includes Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford — and crew of the drama is “amazing.”
“Everyone is so chill on set,” she said. “We had a lot of fun at Cowboy camp too. A lot of ice baths — group ice baths — and after, we were all very sore for a while. We had so much fun.”
Paramount+ drops new episodes of 1923 every Sunday. Scroll through for more on Michelle:
Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
Michelle Randolph Plays Elizabeth Strafford on '1923': 5 Things to Know
From Bachelor Nation to the Dutton ranch. 1923 viewers might recognize Elizabeth from her portrayer Michelle Randolph’s sister Cassie Randolph’s time on The Bachelor.
Reality TV fans met Cassie on Colton Underwood’s season of the ABC show, which aired in 2019. After a rocky road (and infamous fence jump), Cassie and the former football player continued to date after the show and the then-couple began spending time with Michelle and Gregg Sulkin, who were first linked in 2017.
“Gregg’s an awesome dude, one of the best human beings I have a man crush on Gregg,” Underwood told Us in 2019 about The Runaways star.
Cassie joked at the time: “Are you leaving me for Gregg?”
After nearly two years of dating, Cassie and Underwood split in May 2020 amid allegations of stalking and harassment. Cassie subsequently obtained a temporary restraining order against Underwood, which was dropped in November 2020. In April 2021, the First Time author came out as gay via an interview on Good Morning America.
"I found out the same way that everyone else did," Cassie revealed on the “Off the Vine” podcast in 2022. "I was actually in Mexico on vacation with friends. … But yeah, I found out, I think, through Snapchat on GMA. It was horrible. It was just, like, a shocking kind of feeling. "
Michelle, meanwhile, was a source of support for Cassie amid the drama and her sister returned the favor when the actress landed her role on the Yellowstone spinoff.
[jwplayer PQzHthXr-zhNYySv2]
“So excited that I just had to make my own post about it! Yellowstone fans, GET READY! Ah! So beyond proud of you @michellerandolph,” she gushed in September 2022. “Even though it means I’ve lost you to Montana for 7+ months. This sister of mine has worked harder than anyone I know to make her dreams a reality, and I love more than anything watching them come true. You inspire me little sister! Every time I think about it I get goosebumps💕 I love you!!!”
Fans meet Elizabeth "Liz" Strafford — Jack Dutton's (Darren Mann) fiancée — when 1923 premiered in December 2022.
“It's so pure and innocent and hopeful — and passionate too,” Michelle exclusively told Us Weekly about Elizabeth and Jack’s love story. “And they're very unapologetically in love with each other. Which is really sweet because, I think, watching two people so in love you can't help but be happy for them.”
During the December 2022 interview, she added that the cast — which includes Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford — and crew of the drama is “amazing.”
“Everyone is so chill on set,” she said. “We had a lot of fun at Cowboy camp too. A lot of ice baths — group ice baths — and after, we were all very sore for a while. We had so much fun.”
Paramount+ drops new episodes of 1923 every Sunday. Scroll through for more on Michelle:
Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Randolph/Instagram
1. How Is Michelle Randolph Related to Cassie Randolph?
The sisters have a little brother named Landon. The family of five appeared on Cassie’s hometown date on The Bachelor.
Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Randolph/Instagram
2. Is Michelle Randolph Still Dating Gregg Sulkin?
Sulkin last posted a photo with Michelle in September 2022, noting it was her “first birthday in five years” that they hadn’t celebrated together.
“That’s because you’re a superstar and killing it on your new show 👏🙌,” he gushed at the time. “You deserve the world and I am so excited to see what the next year brings for you. Happy birthday angel ❤️.”
More recently, he shared a pic with Cassie’s boyfriend, Brighton, in January 2023, but Michelle and Sulkin have yet to comment on split speculation.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
3. Where Did Michelle Randolph Get Her Start?
Michelle’s credits prior to her gig on the Yellowstone spinoff include TV movies House of the Witch and A Snow White Christmas.
Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
4. What Michelle Randolph Has Said About ‘1923’ Character Elizabeth
“Elizabeth's resilient and hopeful — and I would like to think that I possess those qualities too,” she told Us. “I think you kind of have to be. The world is a hard place. Especially, I mean, in the 1920s it was [and] now it is. You don't wanna let the world harden you. So stay hopeful and find the positives as much as you can.”
Credit: Courtesy of Cassie Randolph/Instagram
5. Michelle and Cassie Randolph Have a Clothing Line
The siblings launched a sustainable denim line called Landon Denim in 2022.