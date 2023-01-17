1923’s Michelle Randolph Is 'Bachelor’ Alum Cassie's Sister: What to Know

From Bachelor Nation to the Dutton ranch. 1923 viewers might recognize Elizabeth from her portrayer Michelle Randolph’s sister Cassie Randolph’s time on The Bachelor.

Reality TV fans met Cassie on Colton Underwood’s season of the ABC show, which aired in 2019. After a rocky road (and infamous fence jump), Cassie and the former football player continued to date after the show and the then-couple began spending time with Michelle and Gregg Sulkin, who were first linked in 2017.

“Gregg’s an awesome dude, one of the best human beings I have a man crush on Gregg,” Underwood told Us in 2019 about The Runaways star.

Cassie joked at the time: “Are you leaving me for Gregg?”

After nearly two years of dating, Cassie and Underwood split in May 2020 amid allegations of stalking and harassment. Cassie subsequently obtained a temporary restraining order against Underwood, which was dropped in November 2020. In April 2021, the First Time author came out as gay via an interview on Good Morning America.

“I found out the same way that everyone else did,” Cassie revealed on the “Off the Vine” podcast in 2022. “I was actually in Mexico on vacation with friends. … But yeah, I found out, I think, through Snapchat on GMA. It was horrible. It was just, like, a shocking kind of feeling. ”

Michelle, meanwhile, was a source of support for Cassie amid the drama and her sister returned the favor when the actress landed her role on the Yellowstone spinoff.

“So excited that I just had to make my own post about it! Yellowstone fans, GET READY! Ah! So beyond proud of you @michellerandolph,” she gushed in September 2022. “Even though it means I’ve lost you to Montana for 7+ months. This sister of mine has worked harder than anyone I know to make her dreams a reality, and I love more than anything watching them come true. You inspire me little sister! Every time I think about it I get goosebumps💕 I love you!!!”

Fans meet Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford — Jack Dutton’s (Darren Mann) fiancée — when 1923 premiered in December 2022.

“It’s so pure and innocent and hopeful — and passionate too,” Michelle exclusively told Us Weekly about Elizabeth and Jack’s love story. “And they’re very unapologetically in love with each other. Which is really sweet because, I think, watching two people so in love you can’t help but be happy for them.”

During the December 2022 interview, she added that the cast — which includes Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford — and crew of the drama is “amazing.”

“Everyone is so chill on set,” she said. “We had a lot of fun at Cowboy camp too. A lot of ice baths — group ice baths — and after, we were all very sore for a while. We had so much fun.”

Paramount+ drops new episodes of 1923 every Sunday. Scroll through for more on Michelle: