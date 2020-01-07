Isan Elba

Idris Elba and ex-wife Hanne Norgaard’s only daughter was announced as the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador in November 2018. “I feel honored to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA, but also shine a light on issues that I care about,” the 16-year-old said in a statement at the time. “Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. There’s this perceived stigma and I’ve seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help.”