Trading his spaceship for a superhero suit. Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a new superhero in Moon Knight.

The Disney+ series will introduce Isaac’s character, Marc Spector, a former Marine who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. His mental illness makes him a conduit for an Egyptian moon god, and that’s how he becomes Moon Knight.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted that the antihero is a little grittier than recent idols in the MCU. “It’s been a while since we’ve had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights,” Feige told Emmy magazine in 2020.

The comic book studio head added that Spector’s dissociative identity disorder “is a unique aspect of the program.”

Isaac isn’t just acting in the miniseries. He served as a producer, and he praised Feige for being so open to collaboration. “Speaking with Kevin, I told him, ‘I’m going to come in with these big ideas, and if you don’t like them, that’s fair.’ And immediately, we saw it all,” the Dune actor told Variety while discussing the series in October 2021.

The Scenes from a Marriage star continued, “I found so much room to do things that I’ve never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do. I could not wait to get to set, and it was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn’t wait to get to set and work.”

The leading man even gave casting input. Ethan Hawke is one of the only other confirmed cast members, and the Before Sunrise actor said that Isaac got him the job.

“Well, I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like, you know, three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” Hawke revealed during an August appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I was at a coffee shop. He came up to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird.’ I was like ‘Hey, cool, I really like your work. You’re amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ I was like, yeah. So, it happened the right way, you know?”

While Hawke said that the “lesser-known” history of Moon Knight and the “brilliant” direction made filming a great experience, he also sang his costar’s praises.

“A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you,” he added. “I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?”

