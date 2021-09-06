Jessica Chastain Reacts to Viral Video of Oscar Isaac Smelling Her Arm

Poking fun at their PDA! Jessica Chastain had the best response to her and Oscar Isaac’s swoon-worthy red carpet appearance going viral.

The actress, 44, tweeted a photo of The Addams Family‘s Gomez Addams kissing Morticia Addams’ arm on Monday, September 6. She captioned the throwback shot, “Sept. 12th,” referencing the release date of her and Isaac’s upcoming show, Scenes From a Marriage.

The costars were promoting the HBO series at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, September 25, when they made headlines for the way the actor, 42, looked at Chastain before appearing to smell her arm. She laughed in response, affectionately cupping his face in her hands.

“I want Oscar Isaac to look at me this way,” one Twitter user wrote at the time, while another added, “Oscar Isaac is making my blood pressure go up I need to get a grip.”

Isaac and the Zero Dark Thirty star are longtime friends, meeting more than 20 years ago while attending Juilliard. In 2014, they costarred in A Most Violent Year.

“The fact that we can tell each other whatever we wanted, that we could argue, we’re very free,” Isaac gushed to USA Today about acting with the California native at the time. “We approach things in a very similar way.”

Chastain also sung her pal’s praises, telling the outlet: “I can’t remember the first time we met. It wasn’t like this magic moment of, ‘Who is that man?’ … [Now, we] have a history. You don’t have to get to know each other, you can say what you want.”

Their bond while filming their latest has been “both a blessing and a curse,” she told The International News on Monday. “We got to the point where we were reading each other’s minds, and I was like, ‘Get out of my head!’” Chastain explained. “I felt on this job there was no quiet time.”

The Golden Globe winner has been married to fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo since 2017, and they share two children — daughter Giulietta, 3, and a second child born in 2020, whose name they have yet to reveal.

Isaac, for his part, wed Elvira Lind in 2017. He and the screenwriter, 40, are the parents of son Eugene, 4, and a second child born in 2019.