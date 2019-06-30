An erroneous movie poster for the upcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home confused star Samuel L. Jackson, but delighted the Internet — and it’s far from the first time the marketing for a motion picture backfired.

For the superhero sequel, a fan photographed two posters: one in which Jackson’s character, Nick Fury, wears an eye patch on his left eye and one in which his eye patch covers his right eye. Devotees of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know it was Fury’s left eye that was injured, scratched by the cat-like Flerken that once belonged to Mar-Vell (Annette Bening) in Captain Marvel.

“Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual F–K IS GOING ON HERE???!!!” Jackson wrote on Instagram, sharing the photo of the incorrect poster and adding the hashtags “Heads Gon Roll” and “Left Eye Mutha Fu—h.”

Unfortunately, Hollywood studios have a long and storied history of movie poster goofs. Between geographical impossibilities, anatomical implausibilities and even unintended obscenities, the errors in the posters for Tomb Raider, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, The Dark Knight and other blockbusters have not gone unnoticed online. Scroll down to see some of the biggest offenders.