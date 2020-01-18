Movies

Robert De Niro, Samuel L. Jackson and More Movie Stars Who Have Been Digitally De-Aged

By
Actors Who Have Been Digitally De-Aged in Movies
 Zade Rosenthal/Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock
10
9 / 10

Michael Douglas (Ant-Man)

Douglas appeared as a young Hank Pym in the 2015 Marvel film.

Back to top