The ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

In the Harry Potter franchise, Albus Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris in the first two movies. After he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Harris believed he would be well enough to film Prisoner of Azkaban and asked producer David Heyman not to recast his role.

“Richard Harris was Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter movies, and when he got sick, I remember going to see him in the hospital,” Heyman told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. “He said: ‘Don’t dare recast. I’ll be back.’ And then he didn’t make it.”

When Harris passed away in 2002, Michael Gambon was cast as the new Dumbledore.