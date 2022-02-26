The ‘Twilight’ Saga

Rachelle Lefevre played Victoria in the first two Twilight films in 2008 and 2009, but just as her character was beginning to intensify, she was replaced by Bryce Dallas Howard in the third movie, in 2010. The recast was a complete shock to her, according to Lefevre in a statement to Access Hollywood.

“I was fully committed to the Twilight saga, and to the portrayal of Victoria. I turned down several other film opportunities and, in accordance with my contractual rights, accepted only roles that would involve very short shooting schedules,” she said. “I was happy with my contract with Summit and was fully prepared to continue to honor it.

Summit chose simply to recast the part.” Summit claimed the recasting was due to her withholding schedule conflicts.