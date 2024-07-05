Summertime is in full swing and the wanderlust to travel abroad is all too real thanks to A-listers like Reese Witherspoon who kicked off the season in Europe.

The good news is, even if you can’t actually fly to Europe there are movies that will transport you to your dream destination from the comfort of your couch. Take Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, which shows Alexis Bledel’s Lena finding love in Greece.

“They had me running around like crazy,” Bledel told MovieWeb in May 2005 of filming on the Greek Isles. “They had me riding Vespa scooters and motorcycles which I hadn’t ridden before in my life. I was swimming and the donkeys and drawing. I had, like, summer camp over there.”

European destinations like Italy, England, Scotland and Ireland are popular in the film world — which luckily for moviegoers means they can be virtually transported there in an instant.

Check out What a Girl Wants or Notting Hill to feel like you’re in London or Made of Honor for a trip to Scotland. If summer love is your dream genre, watch Letters to Juliet or Roman Holiday for an escape to Italy.

Scroll down to see all of Us Weekly’s top picks for the best movies to quench your wanderlust for a European vacation this summer: