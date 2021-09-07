TV

Netflix Releases Full Lineup of Chilling New Movies and TV Shows Coming This Fall

By
Netflix and Chills September TV Lucifer
TOM ELLIS as LUCIFER MORNINGSTAR and LAUREN GERMAN as CHLOE DECKER in episode 605 of LUCIFER. JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX
4
1 / 4
podcast

September TV Shows

Lucifer, 9/10  
Squid Game, 9/17
Midnight Mass, 9/24
The Chestnut Man, 9/29

Back to top