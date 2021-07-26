A Recast

After recapping the fourth episode in July 2021, Burton revealed that Thomas Ian Griffith, the actor who originally was cast as Peyton’s dad, was recast after season 1 because the writers told her, “You two are too flirty.” Griffith appeared as Larry Sawyer for five episodes in 2004; when Larry returned the following year, he was played by Kevin Kilner. Bush tried to explain what was probably happening, adding, “Maybe because they were all inviting us out to bars — you often see what you do, not what exists.”

During the episode, guest Barbara Alyn Woods revealed that at one point, she was told to stop touching her onscreen son’s chest in scenes.

“I would touch [James Lafferty’s] chest, like, ‘My baby!’ The network gave me a note,” she recalled. “[They] called my agent and said, ‘We want her to stop touching his chest. It just seems a little bit too close for a mom.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m so sorry if I crossed a line,’ but, man. … I was afraid to go near him after that!”