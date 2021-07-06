News

One Tree Hill’s Hilarie Burton, Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush Reveal Casting Secrets, Crushes and More on ‘Drama Queens’ Podcast

By
One Tree Hill Podcast Revelations Original Casting On Set Crushes More
Sam Shelton and Bethany Joy Lenz. Courtesy of Sam Shelton/Instagram; Shutterstock
10
6 / 10
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

The Original Haley

After watching the pilot episode, the women reflected on Lenz joining the show at a later point — and why that happened. “It had originally been a character named Raegan. It was played by Sam Shelton, who’s an awesome actress. Great singer, her and Zooey Deschanel had a duo at the time,” Burton explained. “She was so cool and so fun, but when I was told that they were recasting her it was specifically because they wanted Nathan and Haley to become a couple and Sam just wasn’t right for that. Those two didn’t work. Sam was older than I was. … Really different chemistry.”

Back to top