The Original Haley

After watching the pilot episode, the women reflected on Lenz joining the show at a later point — and why that happened. “It had originally been a character named Raegan. It was played by Sam Shelton, who’s an awesome actress. Great singer, her and Zooey Deschanel had a duo at the time,” Burton explained. “She was so cool and so fun, but when I was told that they were recasting her it was specifically because they wanted Nathan and Haley to become a couple and Sam just wasn’t right for that. Those two didn’t work. Sam was older than I was. … Really different chemistry.”