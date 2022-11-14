Cue the Gavin DeGraw! Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Bethany Joy Lenz and more One Tree Hill alums returned to Wilmington for the ultimate reunion.

The stars of the WB-turned-CW drama got together at former filming location Tric in honor of the FWB Charity Events convention over the weekend. While Austin Nichols, Shantel VanSanten, Robert Buckley, Jana Kramer, Antwon Tanner, Lee Norris, Barry Corbin, Bryan Greenberg, Stephen Colletti, Kate Voegele, Tyler Hilton, Bevin Prince and more were also in attendance, OG cast member Sophia Bush was noticeably missing. The actress, 40, revealed that she was sick and called on Burton Morgan to help take her place at scheduled events.

“Whelp. Back at the doctor this am … To my dearest OTH family & Drama Queens fans, heartbroken to share that I am no longer able to attend the convention this weekend. I have been under the weather for the past few days and, with the surge in COVID-positive rates and RSV cases, I’ve been advised by my doctor to proceed with caution, and refrain from travel, so as to not potentially compromise my health or that of anyone else,” Bush wrote via Instagram Stories on Friday, November 11. “I know we will cross paths again and I hope it’s soon. I so appreciate your continued support of all of us and OTH. I love you guys.”

In a follow-up tweet, the Chicago P.D. alum added: “Truly bummer city. Hate to miss all of you beautiful people, friends, and our #OTHfam this weekend. 😢 Please hug my humans for me. @HilarieBurton. I can’t wait to see what you do with the C/B show. Please say you’re wearing Ellie’s jacket ♥️❤️‍🔥💔 @FWBevents #Wilmington.”

Burton Morgan was quick to respond: “Babes, I adore you and I am HERE to cover my BFF. Fashion show?!?! [You] taught me everything I know about fashion!!! Get better. Love love love.”

Bush’s illness didn’t stop her from engaging with fans at the convention from home. When the Rural Diaries author joked that “Peyton wins” after sharing a snap of her character onscreen boyfriends — Lafferty, Greenberg and Murray — the John Tucker Must Die star, who played Brooke Davis on the series for all nine seasons, commented: “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Bush went on to call the “FOMO” a “tear-jerker,” tweeting, “@HilarieBurton and I have been texting pictures all day. I’m so sad to miss you all but so obsessed with the pure happiness I’m seeing from my sick bed on my couch! Y’ALL CUTE. The good election news is all that’s keeping me upbeat at home!”

The Good Sam alum also called Nichols, whom she dated on and off screen, a “good egg” when a fan posted a snap with the actor stepping in for one of her scheduled photo ops.

“Your pictures and videos from today are making me so happen even though I feel like hot garbage,” she added on Saturday, November 12. “The #OTHFam love is so strong.”

Outside of the pictures with the actors and actresses, attendees were treated to performances by Lenz, Voegele, Kramer and Hilton and watched Lafferty, Murray, Tanner, Greenberg and more play a charity basketball game at the gym where the TV show filmed.

