This Isn’t the End

As the crew prepared to start filming season 2, Hoffman confirmed that he would love to see the story continue beyond that.

“I think everybody involved is so happy doing it. We have three stars in this show who have big lives, so it feels like it’s a nice pocket of work and time commitment that allows more of a life,” he noted to Elle. “I think all would love it to continue.”

With season 2 seeing “a bit of an expansion to all their stories,” there is potential to keep thinking of new concepts.

“I think what’s going to be interesting in season 2 — not to tip off too much — but there’s a bit of an expansion to all their stories,” he added. “So there is an expansion happening around everything in their lives and in the podcast. I think there’s something in there that might help us expand the show, maybe beyond the building, in future seasons.”