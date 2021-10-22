Tying Up ‘Loose Ends’

In the finale, Mabel said there are some “loose ends” that still need to be tied up after solving Tim’s murder. “If there are questions still dangling or things that maybe don’t quite add up and make sense, that’s valid,” Hoffman told Deadline in October 2021, adding that he and his writers were “keeping track of all of those, as well. And we have season 2 ahead yet. We may still be addressing some loose ends.”

There is one question that the creator plans to answer in the new season: Why was Bunny in Mabel’s apartment in the season 1 finale — “and was anyone else in there with her?”