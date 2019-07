Pennsatucky

During the last season, Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett (Taryn Manning) finds out she’s dyslexic while studying for the GED exam. However, when it comes time to take the test, she’s forced to hurry through it and assumes she failed. Upset, she relapses and overdoses, and Taystee (Danielle Brooks) finds her dead in the laundry room. It turns out, she passed the GED.