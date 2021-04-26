Oscars 2021 Backstage Photos: What You Didn’t See on TV

Back to normal? It’s close! The no-Zoom rule seemingly worked for the 2021 Oscars, as many A-list stars showed up to present and accept the biggest awards of the night.

Brad Pitt, who sported a man bun that had everyone talking, presented the best supporting actress role to Yuh-Jung Youn for her part as the feisty grandmother in Minari. The actress, 73, became the first Korean actress to win at the Oscars — and her speech was one of the best of the night.

“Mr, Pitt, finally! Nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming? It’s a great honor to meet you,” she said while accepting her award before paying tribute to the other actresses in the category. “See, I don’t believe in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close? I’ve been watching her so many performances. All the nominees — five nominees — we are the winners for different movies; we play a different role. So we cannot compete with each other. Maybe I’m luckier than you. Also maybe this is American hospitality for a Korean actor.”

Before she wrapped, she mentioned her two sons, adding, “This is the result, because mommy worked so hard!”

Pitt, 57, then escorted her backstage following the speech, and the pair posed together in the press room.

Another highlight of the night went to Emerald Fennell, who won best original screenplay for Promising Young Woman, the film she worked on while seven months pregnant.

“So, the only speech I ever wrote is when I was 10, and I looked to see if there would be anything useful from it, but unfortunately I only thanked Zack Morris from Saved by the Bell, who was my very supportive husband,” the Crown alum, 35, said during her speech. “Unfortunately, he hasn’t been as much a part of my life as I’d hoped, and so that speech is not that useful.”

