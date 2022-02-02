Hugh Hefner

Years before she met Lee, Anderson landed the cover spot on the October 1989 issue of Playboy. The Canada native credited the magazine’s founder, Hugh Hefner, with jumpstarting her career. The media mogul died at age 91 in September 2017.

“Outside of my family. You were the most important person in my life,” Anderson wrote via Instagram after Hefner’s death. “Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said.”

Hefner made headlines again in January 2022 with the release of Secrets of Playboy, an A&E docuseries featuring interviews with some of his former employees and ex-girlfriends.