He Thinks Joe Can’t Be Saved

“Well, I don’t think redemption for [Joe] is, like, possible,” Badgley told BuzzFeed in January 2020. “He’s among the worst.”

However, the Here Today actor has thought a lot about how Joe’s story should end. “I think there needs to be a real sense of justice, not for Joe, but for us in this world that has been created,” he said, adding, “That probably means Joe will be unhappy because he’s constitutionally unhappy.”

Creator Sera Gamble revealed in 2021 that Badgley still “checks in” to make sure Joe won’t get a happy ending. “I say ‘No…’ and he goes, ‘Good, just making sure,’” the writer told Bustle.