Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, More Join Disney+ ‘Percy Jackson’ Series

Introducing the Adults

With the core trio cast, Disney+ announced in June 2022 that Virginia Kull had been cast as Percy’s kind, protective mother Sally Jackson, while his rude, obnoxious stepfather, Gabe Ugliano, would be played Timm Sharp. At Camp Half Blood, the kids will be watched over by Jason Mantzoukas as Mr. D, a.k.a. Dionysous, the irritable, hilarious head of the summer camp. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actor Glynn Turman will portray Mr. Brunner, a.k.a Chiron, the centaur and horse trainer who looks after Percy’s well-being, Megan Mullally will star as Alecto, a fate devoted to Hades who has been disguising herself as evil math teacher Mrs. Dodds.