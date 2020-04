5. ‘Try This’ (2003)

Try This is the forgotten child of Pink’s albums, but it really isn’t half bad. She explores rock more than ever before on tracks like “Trouble,” “Last to Know” and “Humble Neighborhoods,” but also dabbles in electroclash (“Oh My God”) and R&B (“Catch Me While I’m Sleeping”). The album established Pink as an artist who isn’t afraid to push boundaries, earning her first Parental Advisory sticker of many to come.