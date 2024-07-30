Princess Anne has been a fixture at the 2024 Paris Olympics since day 1.

The Princess Royal has a long-standing history with the Olympic games, even competing in Eventing during her days as an equestrian at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Since then, Anne, 73, has become the President of the British Olympic Association and member of the International Olympic Committee.

Ahead of this year’s Opening Ceremony, Anne met with Team Great Britian at the at British Embassy on July 24. The royal family member was photographed alongside flag bearers Tom Daley and Helen Glover with the rest of the team posing behind them.

As the games officially kicked off, Anne was photographed in the stands during various sporting events. She even presented Great Britain with the gold medals following the Eventing team finals in Versailles on July 29.

The three-person team consisted of Rosalind Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen who were all smiles as they were photographed receiving medals from the Princess Royal.

