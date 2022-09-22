What Really Happened With Zach and Rachel in the Fantasy Suites?

During part one of the finale, Zach Shallcross, who has since been named the new Bachelor, confronted Rachel about changing when the cameras stopped rolling.

“There are things that you talk about in fantasy suites that are things that aren’t discussed on camera. Even just regardless of conversation, Zach and I both realized once we got behind closed doors that we just didn’t align on certain things,” Rachel told THR. “That chemistry we might have thought was there, wasn’t. There were just a couple of things that all came really tumbling down, but ultimately there are just conversations that are private, and that is our opportunity to have them.”