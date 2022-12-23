Radio City Rockette Tiffany Billings: Inside a Day in My Life

“I have been a Rockette for 12 years. And actually, the last eight seasons here in New York, I have been a part of our evening company,” Billings told Us, noting that 36 Rockettes are on stage at a time. “We have two companies, we have a morning half and a night half, and this year, I have transitioned into the morning, [which was] very exciting.”
As a result, Billings’ schedule changed. “You start your shows earlier during the day as opposed to coming in and starting at 5 o’clock at night during the evening performances,” she explained. “It’s a little bit of a different schedule for me that I’m really enjoying.”
The dancer is proud to come back every season, hitting the stage twice or even three times a day for performances at Radio City in New York City.
“The Rockettes have been around since 1933 and each and every year have been a part of history. It’s a really, really special thing to be a part of,” she told Us. “And I look forward to dancing here at Radio City Music Hall. It’s actually the only place in the world where you can experience the magic of Spectacular.”
Billings told Us that the bond between the stars is clear on and off stage.
“We all are best friends — we’re in each other’s weddings, [at each other’s] baby showers and we spend a lot of time together,” she said. “It’s really, really special what we can create together as a bunch of unique personalities. Radio City is a special place.”
Backstage, the women are down to help each other out too as the Rockettes do their own hair and makeup for every show.
“I actually remember my first season, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I have to do a French twist?’ I had no idea how to do that. And a lot of the veterans showed me exactly how they do their hair,” she explained. “Everyone has their own way they like to do their French twist and the way that I do mine is actually very different compared to others. It’s taken me 12 years to perfect and get right, but everyone has their own methods for hair. And makeup is your classic Rockette look — we do a big lash and a red lip. We do enjoy it. I think it’s a really fun part of the process — getting ready for the performances for the day.”
Scroll through to see a typical day in her life as a Rockette:
Credit: MSG Entertainment
Radio City Rockette Tiffany Billings: Inside a Day in My Life
And kick! The Radio City Rockettes have been a classic part of Christmas for decades and Us Weekly has an exclusive look inside the day of Tiffany Billings as she marks more than 10 years as part of the Christmas Spectacular.
Tickets are still available for the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes through January 2.
Scroll through to see a typical day in her life as a Rockette:
Credit: MSG Entertainment
6 a.m.
Billings’ day starts between 6 and 7 in the morning. After she wakes up, she walks her dog. For breakfast, she opts for coffee, yogurt with granola, fruit, eggs and potatoes for “a bit of energy.”
She then takes the train from Connecticut to Grand Central Station. When she gets to Radio City, she starts the hair and makeup process and has to be ready to go at least half an hour before show time.
Credit: MSG Entertainment
10 a.m.
On a three-show day, Billings hits the stage for the first time at 10 a.m. On a two-show day, the first performance is at 11 a.m.
Credit: MSG Entertainment
2 p.m.
On a typical two-show day, Billings does her second performance at 2 p.m. On a three-show day, she’d hit the stage again at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Credit: MSG Entertainment
5 p.m.
Before heading home, Billings does a cooldown at Radio City.
“It’s really important [to] take care of our bodies because we are doing a lot — we can do between 15 and 17 shows in one week,” she explained. “We have an incredible athletic training facility at Radio City — we have access to lots of different recovery techniques. So usually after the show, I’ll do an ice bath [to] get ready for the next day because that definitely helps recovery times be a little bit shorter.”
Credit: MSG Entertainment
9:30 p.m.
Billings heads home and gets to bed early to get a solid night of sleep before performing again the next day.