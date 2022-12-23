Radio City Rockette Tiffany Billings: Inside a Day in My Life

And kick! The Radio City Rockettes have been a classic part of Christmas for decades and Us Weekly has an exclusive look inside the day of Tiffany Billings as she marks more than 10 years as part of the Christmas Spectacular.

“I have been a Rockette for 12 years. And actually, the last eight seasons here in New York, I have been a part of our evening company,” Billings told Us, noting that 36 Rockettes are on stage at a time. “We have two companies, we have a morning half and a night half, and this year, I have transitioned into the morning, [which was] very exciting.”

As a result, Billings’ schedule changed. “You start your shows earlier during the day as opposed to coming in and starting at 5 o’clock at night during the evening performances,” she explained. “It’s a little bit of a different schedule for me that I’m really enjoying.”

The dancer is proud to come back every season, hitting the stage twice or even three times a day for performances at Radio City in New York City.

“The Rockettes have been around since 1933 and each and every year have been a part of history. It’s a really, really special thing to be a part of,” she told Us. “And I look forward to dancing here at Radio City Music Hall. It’s actually the only place in the world where you can experience the magic of Spectacular.”

Billings told Us that the bond between the stars is clear on and off stage.

“We all are best friends — we’re in each other’s weddings, [at each other’s] baby showers and we spend a lot of time together,” she said. “It’s really, really special what we can create together as a bunch of unique personalities. Radio City is a special place.”

Backstage, the women are down to help each other out too as the Rockettes do their own hair and makeup for every show.

“I actually remember my first season, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I have to do a French twist?’ I had no idea how to do that. And a lot of the veterans showed me exactly how they do their hair,” she explained. “Everyone has their own way they like to do their French twist and the way that I do mine is actually very different compared to others. It’s taken me 12 years to perfect and get right, but everyone has their own methods for hair. And makeup is your classic Rockette look — we do a big lash and a red lip. We do enjoy it. I think it’s a really fun part of the process — getting ready for the performances for the day.”

Tickets are still available for the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes through January 2.

Scroll through to see a typical day in her life as a Rockette: