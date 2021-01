Connor Paolo

The former One Life to Live star began playing Jack’s brother, Declan Porter, while simultaneously filming his last full season of Gossip Girl. The New York native then starred in Friend Request, Outlaw, The Stakelander and Flock of Four. He reunited with VanCamp as a guest star on The Resident after filming Business Doing Pleasure. Porter wrote his first short, Monsters and Muses, in 2020.