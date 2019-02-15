This love story was made for TV! Ashley Madekwe reflected on her former Revenge costars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman’s December wedding.

“It was lovely,” the English actress, 35, told Us of the ceremony, which took place in the Bahamas, at the premiere of her new Netflix show, The Umbrella Academy, on Tuesday, February 12. “It was a beautiful day. I loved it.”

As moved as Madekwe was by her costars’ big day, she said that it’s the little things that matter most in her own relationship with her husband of six years, photographer Iddo Goldberg. “We don’t really observe [Valentine’s Day],” the Salem star told Us. “I’m not anti. I think, whatever floats your boat, but I like everyday romance. A cup of tea in the morning is my idea of romance. He makes me tea every day, my husband … Tea is the way to my heart.”

VanCamp and Bowman, who met on the set of their ABC series in 2011 and started dating a year later, got engaged in 2017, when Bowman, 30, popped the question while they were on a hike. “He did good,” the Resident actress, 32, told Entertainment Tonight of the proposal at the time. “It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful.”

On their wedding day, the couple said “I do” in a bright pink church. The bride wore a lacy, custom Lela Rose dress with cap sleeves.

The occasion was much happier than when their Revenge characters tied the knot on screen during the show’s third season. During that wedding, Bowman’s character shot VanCamp’s in the stomach!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!