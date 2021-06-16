Housewife shakeup! Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Braunwyn Windham-Burke have exited Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County while Heather Dubrow has confirmed her return.

Vargas, who joined RHOC full time just last year for season 15, confirmed the news via a lengthy Instagram post, in which she thanked the crew and viewers.

“COVID 2020 was a very unfortunate and tough year for all of us during filming but we made it happen and I’m very proud of what we accomplished as a team,” the Missouri native shared on Tuesday, June 15. “Despite filming during COVID and not really getting to know all the ladies fully, this past year has been the most extraordinary, amazing and beautiful experience of my life. I am so proud of the work we have done and the friendships we were able to build.”

She continued, “To the Fans …I can never ever thank you enough for the outpouring of love, support and the kindness you have shown to me.”

Dodd, 45, joined in season 11, but she said several times that she wouldn’t return to film the reality show opposite Windham-Burke, 43.

“I know I cannot film with Braunwyn,” she said via Instagram Live in January. “I know for a fact that I cannot film with her. There’s just no way and if she comes back then I’m out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She’s dangerous and calling people racists and homophobes.”

Dodd emphasized in the Live that she really couldn’t see herself returning to film with her nemesis, adding, “If I’m coming back next year, I just can’t come back next year filming with somebody so reckless. I just can’t. If she’s on, I’m probably out. So, that’s probably the way it goes. And by the way, she says she couldn’t film with me, so there you go.”

In her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, she showed Shannon Beador giving her Class Azule tequila.

“Thank you Shannon Beador,” she said. “Thank you for giving me my parting gift.”

Beador, 57, shook her head, and Dodd assured her the news was “already out there.”

Dubrow, for her part, has been saying for years that she’d be open to rejoining if things changed. “Well, I always say ‘never say never,’ because, you know, if in two years I was back on the show I don’t want to be like, ‘Well, they’re going in a different direction and I really like the way it’s going,'” the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast host, 52, told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. “You never know what life is gonna bring you, but I feel like I’m in a good spot [off the show].”

Windham-Burke, who joined the first show of the Housewives franchise in 2019’s season 14, has remained quiet on social media following the exit.

Dubrow and Beador are joining Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson for the upcoming season.

