Kelly Dodd

“I had a great five years on RHOC,” Dodd, who married Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal in October, shared via Twitter on Tuesday night. “I will miss working with the ladies and the crews from Evolution and I want to thank Bravo for all the opportunities they gave me. If it weren’t for the show, I’d never have found my husband Rick, the greatest love of my life and for that I’m eternally grateful. I’m also so thankful for the many thousands of fans who’ve shown me love and support since the news broke. Now it’s onward and upward! I’m super excited to be a free agent, not tied to a Bravo contract, and can’t wait to work with Rick on new projects. I wish the show nothing but success.”