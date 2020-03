The Release Date

Rihanna drove fans wild in December 2018 when she wrote in an Instagram comment that her next album was coming in “2019.” After the year came and went without any sign of new music, the entertainer took to Instagram once more to troll fans. She shared a video in December 2019 of a dog rocking out to House of Pain’s “Jump Around” with the caption, “Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”