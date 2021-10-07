Kiernan Shipka Joins

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star announced on October 7 that she will reprise her role as Sabrina Spellman on season 6 of Riverdale. “From Greendale to Riverdale 😈,” she wrote via Instagram. “See u in Season 6.”

Aguirre-Sacasa then confirmed the news in a statement to TVLine: “We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Rivervale special event. It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”