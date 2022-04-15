Everything to Know About 'Roar,' the New Series From the 'GLOW' Creators

Another show to add to the queue. GLOW fans were devastated when the show’s fourth season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but cocreators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch are back.

The duo teamed up again for the new Apple TV+ series Roar, which is based on the short story collection of the same name by Cecelia Ahern. It’s very different in tone than their previous show, but there are several GLOW alums among the cast: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Chris Lowell.

Roar is an anthology series that focuses on a different story with a new cast in each of its eight episodes, but Brie, 39, and Lowell, 37, appear in the same one. “It’s funny, because Chris and Ali actually did not have a lot of one-on-one scenes together in GLOW if you actually think about it,” Flahive told HollywoodLife on Thursday, April 14. “So, that to me was sort of hilarious, to think about that they actually didn’t interact that much on our previous show. But they were thrilled, obviously, to see each other.”

The Mad Men alum, for her part, was excited to reunite with Flahive and Mensch while playing a character that’s so different from her role on GLOW. “She’s a polar opposite to Ruth, in a lot of ways, even in her physicality, which was really fun,” the Screen Actors Guild Award winner told Collider in an interview published on Friday, April 15.

The Roar cast also includes Nicole Kidman, whose TV resume just keeps getting longer after her Emmy-winning turn in Big Little Lies. The Oscar winner, 54, is an executive producer on the series with her company Blossom Films.

“It’s just stress times 100,” the Bombshell actress told Marie Claire Australia in October 2020 of starring in projects that she’s also producing. “It’s exquisitely painful at times, and then there’s enormous joy as well. Because I want it to be good and I care so much, I wake up at 3 a.m. and worry, which is a terrible trait. But at the same time, I go, ‘Well, we’re doing this!'”

Roar is one of a string of recent Kidman projects based on books. Ahern’s book, which hit shelves in October 2018, contains 30 stories that are each centered around a different titular woman: “The Woman Who Was Pigeonholed,” for example, or “The Woman Who Smiled.”

Season 1 only highlights eight of these stories, so if it gets renewed for more episodes, there’s plenty of additional material to choose from. “It was something really different and new for us,” Mensch told The Hollywood Reporter of adapting the book for TV in an interview published on Friday. “We’re grounded, naturalistic writers. But we wanted to push ourselves.”

