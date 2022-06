Kirk Baily (Kevin ‘Ug’ Lee)

The Michigan native had a recurring role on the final season of Melrose Place in 1999. He also did voice acting for films including Fushigi Yugi, Trigun and Cowboy Bebop. Baily was married to Peggy Ziegler from 1993 to 2019. The pair shared two children: Bella Clare and Bowen.

Baily died at the age of 59 in February 2022 from lung cancer.