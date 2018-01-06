In honor of Saoirse Ronan’s Golden Globe nomination for Lady Bird, Us Weekly is breaking down where you may have seen — or heard! — her in the past.

Ronan, who plays the title character in Lady Bird — Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson — spoke to Us exclusively last month about what she took away from the film.

“This character has stayed with me since we made this movie. It’s a great message to send to young people that it’s alright if you don’t know who you are at 17, 18,” the two-time Oscar nominee said at the time. “There’s a massive pressure on young people to have all the answers. You still call you mom four times a day to figure out how to do the wash or if you should throw something out after three days. That never has to stop.”

The 2018 Golden Globes air on NBC on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Before the show, check out some of Ronan’s most memorable roles below.