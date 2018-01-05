Hollywood, unite! The 2018 Golden Globe Awards will honor the best in film and TV live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 7. Below, Us Weekly rounds up everything you need to know before tuning in to the big show.

The Host

For the first time, Seth Meyers will host the 75th annual ceremony, taking over for his fellow late-night host and former Saturday Night Live castmate Jimmy Fallon, who led the 2017 show. To prepare, the 44-year-old has been writing plenty of jokes. “We just want to have eight to 10 minutes of really good jokes off the top of the show, and if we can get through that, we’ll be really happy that we said yes,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at a Globes preview day in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January 4.

The Presenters

The stars who will take the stage this year to hand out the coveted trophies include Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Emma Stone, Kelly Clarkson, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington and Emma Watson.

The Nominees

For film, Guillermo del Toro’s fantasty drama The Shape of Water leads the pack with seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Director and Best Actress — Drama for Sally Hawkins. The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, starring Frances McDormand, follow close behind with six nods each.

For TV, HBO’s Big Little Lies leads with six nominations, including Best Miniseries or Television Film and Best Actress — Miniseries or Television Film for Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan has four nods, also including Best Miniseries or Television Film and Best Actress — Miniseries or Television Film for Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.

How to Watch

The 2018 Golden Globes air on NBC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The show also will be live-streamed on the Globes’ official Facebook page.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!