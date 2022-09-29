Could the Japril Spinoff Be a Prequel?

Although many Japril fans are dying to know what comes next for the couple, Drew is interested in going back in their timeline.

“I’d like to kind of go back in time to see them get back together. You know, we got that little tiny piece where the audience was informed that they had come back together, but I’d like to see that happen. I’d like to see the push and pull and the will they won’t they and all that stuff,” the Radio actress exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022.

The New York native added that she thinks a potential spinoff should follow the duo as they “fight for medical justice.”