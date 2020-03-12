Introducing … Group C! The Masked Singer presented the next group of singers and so many new clues. Judges Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong tried their best at their guesses but they never saw this coming.

The Bear was introduced and revealed her clues. She said that her entire life, she’s dealt with people talking “bologna” around her, but just wants the best for her “cubs.” The video referenced a full house, hockey skates, french fries and showed a calendar that had Saturday bookmarked with “Live.”

She performed “Baby Got Back” and had the judges dancing in their chairs — but they still couldn’t guess who it was. Ultimately, she was revealed as Sarah Palin and even Nicole said, “What is our show?” as the governor danced and sang the Sir Mix A Lot song.

Watch the video above and get all the other clues and guesses below!

The Night Angel gave some very mysterious clues ahead of her performance. In the video, she went door to door at a motel. Behind one door, men were dressed as ducks; behind another, they were— dressed as grandmothers. She said that she felt “deeply blessed” during her entire life and made references to “The Boy Is Mine” and “My Prerogative.”

The judges were completely baffled by the Astronaut, whose video included a Pitch Perfect reference, a Hawaiian flower lei, a skeleton hand and a witch’s broom. Afterward, he dropped a major hint: “Even though I started at a young age, I feel like I’m just getting started.”

After an emotional performance, Nicole thanked him for being so vulnerable.

The T-Rex brought high energy to their performance. But first, they revealed in their clue package that they were discovered by someone else and was “plucked out of obscurity” and most likely put into some sort of competition series. The video included a compass with North and West were circled and a “U” balloon with three stars on it. They also shared that a major event happened that changed their life.

A very tall Rhino went next. During his clue package, he said he was a “gentle giant” inside and was used to being “center stage” when he was young. He was shown on multiple magazine covers but then added, “being on top became an addiction.” He then pushed people — and maybe things — away. The video also showed a bike, a guitar from the Grand Ole Opry, butterflies and a blue wig.

Last but not least was the Swan. She did ballet in her video, which also had horror vibes, showing a ghost and a man wearing vampire teeth. She said that she “played games” and has “seen shame.” She told many riddles, including, “I’m someone and no one.”

