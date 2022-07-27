What Will the Plot Be?

Henderson gave fans some season 5 clues in his July 2022 interview with Glamour. “The baby stuff gets really interesting,” he told the outlet. “Obviously, I’m speaking without having read any of those actual scripts, but … a lot of stuff gets wrapped up and then there’s a whole bunch of new beginnings, new story lines. I can’t give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave.”

The New Zealand native also commented on who the real father of Charmaine’s twins might be. “I don’t know where [the writers have] landed on that, but the one [option] I heard is really, really good. It’s juicy,” he revealed.