13. ‘A Sweeter Place’ feat. Kid Cudi

Now officially on her own, Gomez closes out the album with “two feet on the ground,” her ex in the rearview mirror and her well-being at the forefront of her mind. “Livin’ out of the scene, out in the wild / Learnin’ to breath,” she sings. “Up in the clouds, far from the crowds / I can’t believe I can be loud / Holdin’ hands with the darkness and knowin’ my heart is allowed.”