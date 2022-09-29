Wedding Bells in 2023! BiP's Serena Pitt: How I Knew Joe and I Would Last

How Serena Pictures Her Wedding Dress, Glam

“I think once we see the venue and where we pick to get married, I’ll be able to start envisioning a mood board for the dress and the hair and the makeup,” she explained. “But I don’t wanna, like, look or feel like anyone else on that day. You know, I love my neutral, glowy bronzed makeup and that’s probably what I’m gonna do on my wedding day even though that’s what I do every day because that’s what I love. … For my wedding dress, I want it to be comfortable. If I have to wear it all night, I want to be comfortable in it.”