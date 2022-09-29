Wedding Bells in 2023! BiP's Serena Pitt: How I Knew Joe and I Would Last

Cancel OK

Serena Pitt Reveals How She and Joe Amabile Knew They’d Last After ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Plans for 2023 Wedding

Serena Pitt. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Pantene
Serena’s Partnership With Pantene

“Hair health has become such a priority for me this past year just because my lifestyle has changed and my hair routine has become more intense with the amount of heat that I put on it,” she told Us. “For me, focusing on something that kind of strengthens and repairs my hair — strengthens bonds, repairs damage has just been like the highlight in all my hair products and Pantene Pro-V Formula does that. I feel like when I’m recommending things to my friends, they don’t always wanna spend $50 on hair care and neither do I, really. So being able to get that luxury hair care experience while, you know, not paying $50 is the goal. This Pantene Pro-V Formula offers that.”

