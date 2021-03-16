Can Incident

Rose came under fire in August 2019 after he mocked a homeless woman collecting cans in New York City. “Once I sobered up, I regretted it. I was pissed at myself for even getting into a frame of mind where I wouldn’t care who was hurt, all because I wanted to get a laugh,” he wrote. “I’m not the schoolyard bully, but I was so smashed and my lack of awareness that night is astonishing to me.”

The reality TV personality noted that he had a “rough season and “off-season” in 2019 and went to therapy. “The shrink and I talked on the phone for an hour as I sat in a Harris Teeter grocery store parking lot. We talked about life. We talked about drugs and alcohol,” he wrote, noting that there “had more than a few instances where drugs and alcohol have been my worst enemy and given me a false sense of being bulletproof.”