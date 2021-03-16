How He Really Feels About the Season 7 Shakeup

In between seasons 6 and 7 of Southern Charm, Eubanks, Olindo and Chelsea Meissner quit the series.

“Like any show, we’ve had people come and go over the years. I hated to see good friends like Cameran leave, but things change and evolve, and so does the show. I miss Chelsea and Naomie too, and will always consider them friends,” he wrote. “I thought Chelsea brought a down-home feeling and real Southernness to the table. … Naomie lost her dad and she had also fallen in love, and I don’t think she wanted to share all of that on TV. She chose family over filming, and how can that ever be wrong?”

Rose concluded: “I genuinely think that every person who has been on our show is redeemable and essentially good. Well, maybe not Thomas’s ex-girlfriend Ashley.”